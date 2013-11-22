* Comex eligible gold stocks rise after sharp drawdown
* Physical demand from China, India peters out
* Ratio of Comex gold covered by registered stocks surges
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Eligible gold stocks sitting
inside U.S. exchange warehouses have risen to a seven-month
high, a sign that physical demand has weakened after April's
historic price drop unleashed a bout of pent-up buying.
The return of some of the gold to the warehouses after an
earlier outflow suggested the wave of physical buying might have
run its course, removing a key support to prices.
CME Group's Comex warehouse stocks are seen as a
reflection of the supply-demand picture, since bullion owners
tend to move their stockpile to gold markets where demand is the
strongest and customers are willing to pay the highest premium
above spot.
"Eligible" gold stocks are the exchange-approved 100-ounce
gold bars held inside the five New York Comex warehouses and can
be readily converted into "registered" stocks - the gold used to
meet physical delivery requests from the buyers of CME gold
futures.
While eligible gold stocks swelled to 6.6 million ounces
after hitting a near 4-year low of 5.8 million in April,
registered stocks have continued to shrink since April to less
than 600,000 ounces, the smallest since April 1998, exchange
data showed.
After a two-day $225 drop in mid-April, huge premiums in
China and India for physical gold prompted participants to draw
on their gold stocks to ship bullion into Asia for a much higher
price compared to other parts of the world.
"We can certainly see that the trend has deteriorated in
terms of the flow of metals going from the West to the East,"
said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital in
New York. "We have seen the sharp decrease in Comex stocks has
stabilized, implying that the metal is not needed to be drawn."
In late October, Chinese gold prices fell to
a discount to spot for the first time this year, as fears of a
credit tightening prompted investors to sell bullion for cash.
In India, gold excise tax hikes and import restrictions
sharply undermined the country's gold demand, even though
premiums remained lofty there due to the supply crunch. India is
set to lose its top-gold-consumer status to China this year.
Meanwhile, reduced trading interest among funds and
institutional investors, combined with long liquidation since
April, sent registered stocks to a 15-year low.
"Gold was in the middle of a bear market in the 1990s last
time registered stocks were trading at these levels," said
Jeffrey Christian, a veteran gold analyst and founder of
commodities consultant CPM Group.
A spike in the ratio showing the total ounces of gold in
Comex open interest divided by its registered stocks has
unnerved some market participants.
The gauge has surged, to a record high 68 on Friday from
just 14 in March, data showed, indicating in theory there is
only one ounce of gold in the warehouse to cover 68 ounces
claimed by the total sum of all outstanding gold contracts.
Christian said that dwindling registered stocks should not
affect prices because most bullion traders want their futures
cash settled. Historically, not even 5 percent of futures
holders take physical deliveries, he said.
Year to date, gold was down 26 percent, on track to snap a
streak of 12 consecutive yearly gains. A sharp rally in U.S.
equities, an improved economic outlook and the absence of
inflation have sapped gold's safe-haven appeal.