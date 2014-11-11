LIMA Nov 11 Gold prices, which hit a four-year
low of $1,131.85 last week, are expected to stabilise at $1,200
an ounce by October 2015, delegates to the London Bullion Market
Association's annual conference forecast on Tuesday.
Silver, this year's biggest faller with a 19 percent
drop so far, is also forecast to edge to $17 by October next
year. Platinum prices are forecast to stand at $1,325 an
ounce and palladium at $825 an ounce.
Gold has dropped around five percent this year,
following a surprising 28-percent tumble in 2013 that put an end
to 12 consecutive years of gains.
The market sees a stronger dollar, bolstered by the end of
the Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchase program in October,
confidence in the U.S. economy and expectations that interest
rates will be raised in the first half of 2015, as factors that
have largely been already factored in current prices.
