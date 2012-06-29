* Dodd-Frank affecting shape of global gold trade
By Jonny Hogg and Jan Harvey
MONGBWALU, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 29 (Reuters) -
G old traders in the eastern Congo district of Ituri have heard
of the Dodd-Frank act, or "Obama's law" as it's known here, but
don't see why it's got anything to do with them.
"I struggle to understand this Obama's law," says George
Lobho, one of hundreds of traders operating out of tiny wooden
shacks in the muddy streets of Mongbwalu. "What does it mean?"
Ituri is one of many areas of the country to have
experienced bitter ethnic conflict between rival tribes in
recent years. Massacres have left tens of thousands dead.
It is this fighting that led U.S. authorities to take the
unprecedented step of naming Congo in section 1502 of the
Dodd-Frank financial regulation act, which says U.S.-listed
companies that source gold, tungsten, tantalum and tin from
Congo or its neighbours must assure the U.S. stock exchange
regulator that their business is not helping fund conflict.
The legislation, signed by President Barack Obama in 2010,
puts the onus of proof on end-users. But while it has sent
shockwaves through the global gold industry, the fractured and
opaque nature of the gold supply chain means it has yet to have
an impact where it counts - on the ground.
Gold, which hit record highs near $2,000 an ounce last year
and remains above $1,500, is a big earner here. People
like Lobho who find it hard to feed their families ask few
questions about the origins of the metal on offer.
Lobho buys around 50 grams of metal a week, which he sends
on to an exporter in the district capital Bunia about 85 km (55
miles) away. He says he doesn't need to provide any
documentation and says trading gold from areas where conflict
continues, such as the Kivu provinces, is easy.
"If someone comes from North Kivu, they can sell here, of
course," he told Reuters. "No problem."
Members of U.S. Congress are lobbying the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) to pass the long-delayed guidelines
necessary to fully enforce the section. But U.S. companies are
not wasting any time getting ready.
Electronics companies such as Dell and Intel have signed up
to codes of conduct excluding conflict minerals from their
supply chains, and jewellery retailers are pressuring
manufacturers to do the same.
Some European gold refineries say they are no longer
sourcing any material from Africa's artisanal miners, who can't
provide the tracking paperwork their clients demand.
But in Congo, exporters are still finding routes to get gold
from remote regions to market.
Research into the impact of Dodd-Frank by a U.N. Group of
Experts last year found that while it had cut the sums earned
from tungsten, tin and tantalum mining used to support warlords
and buy guns, it had not had the same effect on the gold
industry.
"Gold is just less tractable as a mineral in terms of being
responsive to this kind of regulation, because it's so easily
smuggled," Fred Robarts, coordinator of the Group of Experts'
report said by telephone from Kinshasa. "The total volume of
gold moving is still quite high."
TRANSIT POINTS
Aside from output from Canadian miner Banro, Congo's only
large-scale producer at present, the country officially exported
around 112 kg of gold last year. But one mining official in
Kinshasa estimated that figure is probably less than 10 percent
of the actual amount.
That means more than 1,000 kg a year may be leaving Congo
unofficially, worth more than $50 million in refined form.
While this is a tiny amount in the world gold market, it can
buy a lot of arms.
Silva Ucima, who runs an association for artisanal miners in
Ituri, said only a fraction of the gold produced here is
declared and shipped legally. The rest vanishes into
neighbouring Uganda.
"Here people are just crossing the border into Uganda,
selling the gold, and then coming back with other goods," Ituri
mining official Simon Pierre Bolombo said.
Last year's Group of Experts' report identified Ugandan
capital Kampala as a major transit point, along with Kenya's
capital Nairobi, Bujumbura in Burundi, and Dar es Salaam and
Mwanza in Tanzania.
From these centres, the gold can be re-packaged and sent on,
much of its bound for the United Arab Emirates, a major refining
and distribution hub. The Group of Experts' research suggested
some 3 tonnes of Congolese gold may have been laundered through
Kampala into the supply chain in Dubai in 2010.
UAE customs officials declined to comment on the report. The
huge gold trading centre has shown it is sensitive to ethical
issues, and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, working with the
OECD, issued guidelines on responsible trading this year.
But controlling unofficial supplies is extremely difficult.
One participant at a World Gold Council roundtable in
Johannesburg last year said they saw travellers arriving in
Dubai with suitcases of semi-processed gold for refining.
Gold can be mixed with metal from other sources and moulded
into dozens of different forms, which can be melted down and
recycled again and again. Even small quantities make big money.
Official figures do not specify where gold is exported to
from Dubai, but traders say much of it is bound for India, the
world's biggest gold consumer, and elsewhere in the Middle East.
Those markets accounted for more than 1,000 tonnes of demand
last year - about 40 percent of global consumption.
U.S.-listed companies sourcing gold from these markets, many
times removed from its original source, for use in jewellery or
electronic goods bound for the United States may decline to buy
unregulated metal. But others won't worry.
"It's fair to say that consumer awareness (of conflict
funding) is nowhere near as developed in India and China as it
is in Europe and North America," says Michael Rae, chief
executive of the Responsible Jewellery Council.
GUIDELINES
Detailed guidelines for section 1502 are still pending. Even
when the act is fully enforceable, companies will not be
punished directly for buying from Congo and its neighbours.
But if their reporting turns out to be inaccurate, they
could fall foul of SEC disclosure regulations, leaving them open
to civil and criminal penalties. In theory, directors could be
held individually liable.
"Companies are concerned about the burden they are facing,"
said Tim Engel of law firm King & Spalding in Washington. "They
are concerned about what would happen if they make a disclosure
in good faith and it turns out to be inaccurate."
Supporters of section 1502 say the legislation, though
imperfect, is an important part of a push towards greater
accountability in the global gold industry.
Section 1502 was, for example, one of the pieces of
legislation the London Bullion Market Association looked at when
it drafted its guidance for refiners on its Good Delivery List,
a key quality standard, earlier this year.
"It's a huge opportunity," said Annie Dunnebacke, a
campaigner at Global Witness, which aims to increase awareness
of conflict and corruption around natural resources.
"It is the first time there is a piece of legislation that
actually tackles the issue of conflict financing and makes
requirements of companies in a supply chain, particularly
downstream, end-user companies."
But the very nature of gold is always going to make it hard
to track and control supply, especially via legislation aimed at
the upper end of the industry. To make a real impact, more
direct action within Congo is needed to target the warlords who
profit from gold trading.
Convincing traders in Congo that this is practical is likely
to be an uphill task.
"How can we differentiate gold?" said Silva Ucima. "It's all
yellow. How can you know where it comes from?"
(Reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Jonny Hogg in Mongbwalu;
Additional reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Elias
Biryabarema in Kampala; Editing by Richard Woods and Sonya
Hepinstall)