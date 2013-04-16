* Gold premiums surge in Asia, but demand patchy
* Some consumers wait for prices to weaken further
* Gold prices have dropped about 19 pct this year
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, April 16 Consumers swooped to pick up
gold in Asia after the precious metal slumped to a two-year
trough on Tuesday, although some buyers were waiting to see if
prices might weaken even further as the outlook for the asset
turns sour.
The decline - gold has dropped 12 percent since Friday -
resulted in brisk sales in parts of India and China, which
together account for more than a third of global gold demand,
according to the World Gold Council.
Gold prices are now more than $500 below a record in
September 2011, attracting buyers and sending premiums for gold
bars to a 16-month high in Asia.
"If you compare the number of customers from last week, the
walk ins have doubled this week," said T. Rajesh Kumar, manager
of NAC gold jewellers in Chennai. "Our profits have slipped but
volumes are up."
Bargain hunting lifted premiums in Hong Kong to $2 an ounce
to the spot London prices from $1.60 to $1.70 last week as shops
in the former British colony saw a rush in purchases of
jewellery and gold nuggets. Hong Kong, the centre for bullion
trading in East Asia, is also China's main source for gold
imports.
Liu Yu Ning, vice general manager at Jingyi Gold in Beijing,
said selling of physical gold on Monday had risen 60-70 percent
at the firm from the daily average last week because of lower
prices.
In Japan, where mostly elderly residents had lined up just
last week to sell unwanted jewellery, buyers outnumbered sellers
on Tuesday as consumers also fretted about the new economic
policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Premiums for Japanese gold bars strengthened to as high as
$1 from flat to discount last week, and there was also buying
interest related to tensions on the Korean peninsula.
"Bank deposits generate virtually zero interest," said
Yujiro Yamashita, 63, who bought 100 grams of gold at Ginza
Tanaka, a jewellery shop in the Ginza shopping district in
central Tokyo.
GOLD LOVE AFFAIR
Despite the interest in Hong Kong and India, the buying is
unlikely to translate into significant support just yet for
gold. The precious metal scored a modest rebound on Tuesday
after enduring its biggest ever daily drop in the previous
session, falling $125 an ounce.
Spot gold was up 2.49 percent to $1,386.41 an ounce
at 1017 GMT, a gain of $33.66.
But the market is overshadowed by fears of central bank
sales and global growth, which have prompted investors to dump
their holdings.
Heavy outflows on global gold exchange-traded funds, which
trimmed holdings to their lowest in more than a year, may also
mark the end of a love affair between gold and investors.
JEWELLERS CAUTIOUS
Some jewellers in Asia said they would not begin adding to
gold stocks until a clearer picture of consumer demand emerged.
Jewellery demand accounted for about 43 percent of global
gold demand in 2012, versus about 34 percent for investment,
according to the World Gold Council.
"This is a dilemma among physical buyers. The price really
looks cheap compared with just a few days ago, but on the other
hand, investors and jewellers in Asia get very jittery when
prices are falling at such an alarming rate," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, who pegged
support at $1,310.
The fall in prices could revive seasonal demand from India
which usually sets the gold market alight but which has been
hurt this year by a weak rupee and government taxes on imports.
India's gold imports fell 24 percent in the first quarter.
Jewellery is an essential part of the dowry Indian parents
give to their daughters at weddings.
Physical dealers in Singapore, who sell gold to India,
pushed up the premiums for gold bars to their highest since
October 2011 to offset declines in the cash prices
XAU-SG-PREM.
Omkar Vala, a gold bullion trader in Dubai's Gold Souk, said
more than 90 percent of sales were to Indians, partly because of
the traditional wedding season. The Gulf Arab emirate, popular
with sun-seeking Western tourists and expatriates, is a centre
for gold trading in the region.
"Saturday, yesterday also (saw) big business. The people
from India and the Middle East want to invest in these types of
things," he said. "Maybe it's going up so everybody is thinking
they must buy."
(Additional reporting by Risa Maeda, Osamu Tsukimori and
Chikafumi Hodo in TOKYO, Polly Yam in HONG KONG, Daniel Fineren
in DUBAI and Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Amran Abocar
and Ed Davies)