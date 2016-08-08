* LME works with World Gold Council and five banks
* Aims to launch contracts in first half of 2017
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Aug 9 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
said on Tuesday it is planning to launch spot and futures
contracts for gold and silver in the first half of 2017, adding
to its list of products which includes copper and aluminium.
The 139-year old exchange is working in collaboration with
the World Gold Council, an industry body backed by gold mining
companies such as Barrick Gold and Goldcorp, and
is supported by five banks and proprietary trader OSTC, which
have committed to provide liquidity.
"The initiative has been driven by the need for greater
market transparency, to support and aid ongoing regulatory
change, provide additional robustness to the precious metals
market, broaden market access," the exchange and its partners
said in a statement.
Financial market transparency has been a major focus for
regulators after evidence of price manipulation in lending rates
between banks in the Libor scandal in 2012.
As regulators continue to review commodity markets, the
bullion industry is braced for further changes that could
ultimately include a mandatory central clearing or more
expensive bilateral trading.
Banks and bullion operators have looked for ways to preserve
London's role as a major global trading centre, while increasing
transparency of a market which can trace its roots back to the
17th century.
The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), another
industry body whose members are mostly banks, refiners and
dealers, separately asked exchanges and technology firms in
October last year to bid for services such as a gold exchange or
a clearing platform.
London currently dominates the global over-the-counter gold
trade with an estimated $5 trillion changing hands every year,
while New York's Comex contract sets the benchmark for
futures.
The LME plans physically delivered spot, futures and options
contracts. The gold will be 100 ounces in size (worth around
$133,600 at current prices) and silver 5,000 ounces. All
contracts will be cleared through LME Clear, the exchange's
clearing house, which has an annual traded notional value of $12
trillion.
LIQUIDITY
The World Gold Council CEO Aram Shishmanian said that they
had initially engaged with around 30 firms, but only Goldman
Sachs, ICBC Standard Bank, Morgan Stanley
, Natixis and Societe Generale signed
up to support the contracts from the launch day.
After the transformation of precious metals benchmarks in
2014, led by a regulatory drive to make them more robust to
attempts of manipulation, banks have become more cautious.
Several of them have run into trouble with regulators over
misdemeanours in their precious metals trading business.
The benchmarks are widely used by producers, consumers and
investors to trade and value the metal. Gold and silver are
among the eight major market benchmarks that are regulated by
Britain's watchdog Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The LME, which runs the platinum and palladium
price benchmarks, will look at extending spot and futures
contracts to these two metals, the LME's chief executive Garry
Jones told Reuters.
The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals,
owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing had
suspended a clearing service for OTC gold and silver trades in
2014, which was run in conjunction with London clearing house
LCH.Clearnet, when market-making members including UBS
and JPMorgan stopped providing data to participate in
price-setting mechanisms.
The exchange also operated a 10,000 ounce silver contract in
the 1970s, which was suspended the following decade.
(Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by David Evans)