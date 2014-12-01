* India scrapped 80-20 rule on Friday
* Imports will drop in short-term -traders
* Oversupply in market due to panic buying in recent weeks
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 An unexpected move by India's
central bank to ease curbs on overseas purchases instead of
tightening them indicates the government is more relaxed about
the trade deficit, though trade sources said it does not mean
there will be a jump in imports.
The world's second-biggest bullion buyer scrapped a rule on
Friday mandating traders to export 20 percent of all gold
imported into the country after weeks of speculation that it
would tighten the rule.
Struggling with a high trade deficit, India last year
imposed a record 10 percent import duty on gold and the
so-called 80-20 rule to limit purchases. Bullion is the
second-biggest item on India's import bill after oil.
However, lower oil prices may mean the government is more
comfortable about the trade deficit and softening restrictions
on gold, analysts said. Oil prices are at five-year lows.
"At the moment clearly the government's working assumption
seems to be that lower crude oil and softer gold prices should
keep the current account deficit in acceptable limits, even with
some increase in the volume of gold imports," ANZ analysts said
in a note.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also indicated in his election
campaign that he wasn't in favour of hurting the jewellery
industry through controls on gold imports, they said.
Bullion dealers in India had stocked up in recent weeks,
expecting further tightening of the 80-20 rule, which was put in
place last year to control an influx of gold.
"There is still a lot of confusion. A lot of that has to do
with the fact it has been such a repressive environment over the
last year that people second guess everything," said Sunil
Kashyap, managing director at bullion bank ScotiaMocatta in Hong
Kong.
"I think the immediate reaction will be that imports will
stop for the time being. Imports in the first couple of weeks
may be curtailed because of discounts and stock liquidation," he
said, adding that the market was currently oversupplied.
Indian prices fell to a small discount on Friday after the
central bank announcement, compared to a premium of $10 earlier
in the week, traders said. They recovered later to a small
premium.
"There will not be a surge in imports," said Bachhraj
Bamalwa, director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation.
"Stockpiles from imports in the last two months foreseeing
further restrictions are still lying with bullion dealers and at
customs," he said, adding that the inventory should be enough to
meet demand in December.
A trader in Mumbai said he would wait for local premiums to
spike before importing in big quantities as that would guarantee
better incentives.
Despite weaker imports, consumer demand could remain strong,
according to retailers.
"Expectations that gold prices may further drop from the
current prices, may attract more buying for the ongoing wedding
season," said Rahul Gupta, director of P.P. Jewellers in New
Delhi.
Gold was trading close to a 4-1/2-year low on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by
Ed Davies)