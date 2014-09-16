DENVER, Sept 16 Randgold Resources Ltd, a joint venture partner in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd's Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, believes the stake it does not own is too costly at current prices, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

CEO Mark Bristow spoke in response to a suggestion from Investec analysts that Randgold buy AngloGold's 45-percent stake in the mine.

Such a deal, Investec said, would boost Randgold's growth while shoring up AngloGold's finances, an alternative to the rights issue it abandoned this week. Investec valued the stake at $2.1 billion.

Bristow said Investec's valuation shows how much value Randgold has added to Kibali, but noted that it has yet to make back its initial investment.

"Why would we want to own the other half of Kibali when we haven't returned our own investment, and (then) pay a significant premium for it?" he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum, an industry conference.

"We would rather take the money and build another Kibali, and get the same uplift."

AngloGold, Africa's largest gold producer, scrapped a planned demerger and rights issue on Monday after a shareholder revolt against the overhaul announced five days ago.

Kibali is Randgold's biggest ever project in terms of investment. The $2.5 billion joint venture, which also includes state miner Sokimo, poured its first gold last September and could eventually rank among the world's biggest gold mines.

"I would of course add the caveat that we would, of course, be interested at a price," Bristow said. "But at this stage with the quality of the asset relative to all other assets ... we are not going to overpay for it." (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar and Marguerita Choy)