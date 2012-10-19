SBI launches up to $2.33 billion share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in jewellery companies, including Gitanjali Gems(GTGM.NS) extended gains for the second day on hopes of a spike in jewellery sales ahead of the festive season in India, several dealers said.
Consumer spending appetite traditionally increases during the Dussehra festival on Oct 24 and the Diwali festival in mid-November, which are considered auspicious times to buy big-ticket items.
India's largest jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems jumps 5.13 percent, adding to its Thursday's 1.82 percent rally.
Shree Ganesh Jewellery (SHRG.NS) gains 5.9 percent while jewellery maker and retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZL.NS) jumps 9 percent.
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
CANCUN/NEW DELHI Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.