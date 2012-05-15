May 15 The following table shows changes in the
market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable
U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of March
31 versus Dec. 31 as reported to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings.
Money managers are required to file form 13-F within 45 days
after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly look
backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge funds
are placing their bets.
SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded funds.
SPDR Gold Trust
Fund Name Value ($MIL) SHARES (THOU) SHR CHANGE (THOU)
Paulson & Co $2,806.5 17,311 Flat
Eton Park* $1,619.6 9,989 +487
PIMCO $905.7 5,586 +265
Windhaven $651.7 4,020 +497
Teacher Ret. $270.5 1,669 +210
Texas
Soros Fund Mgt $51.8 320 +235
* Eton Park's Q4 holdings consists of $1.5 billion worth of 9.25
million SPDR Gold Trust call options and about $120 million
worth of 739,117 common ETF shares. The fund had liquidated all
common ETF shares during the third quarter and only reported
holdings in SPDR Gold options during the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan)