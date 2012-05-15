May 15 The following table shows changes in the market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of March 31 versus Dec. 31 as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings. Money managers are required to file form 13-F within 45 days after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly look backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge funds are placing their bets. SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded funds. SPDR Gold Trust Fund Name Value ($MIL) SHARES (THOU) SHR CHANGE (THOU) Paulson & Co $2,806.5 17,311 Flat Eton Park* $1,619.6 9,989 +487 PIMCO $905.7 5,586 +265 Windhaven $651.7 4,020 +497 Teacher Ret. $270.5 1,669 +210 Texas Soros Fund Mgt $51.8 320 +235 * Eton Park's Q4 holdings consists of $1.5 billion worth of 9.25 million SPDR Gold Trust call options and about $120 million worth of 739,117 common ETF shares. The fund had liquidated all common ETF shares during the third quarter and only reported holdings in SPDR Gold options during the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan)