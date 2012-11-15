Nov 15 The following table shows changes in the market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of Sept. 30 versus June 30, as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings. Money managers are required to file 13-F forms within 45 days after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly look backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge funds are placing their bets. SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded funds. SPDR Gold Trust Fund Name Value (MLN) SHARES ('000) SHARE CHANGE ('000) Paulson & Co $3,753.7 21,838 unchanged PIMCO $1,070.3 6,222 -94 Windhaven $355.1 2,061 -1,787 Teacher Ret. $273.1 1,588 +90 Texas Soros Fund Mgt $227.1 1,320 +436 (Compiled by Frank Tang; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)