Nov 15 The following table shows changes in the
market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable
U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of Sept.
30 versus June 30, as reported to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings.
Money managers are required to file 13-F forms within 45
days after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly
look backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge
funds are placing their bets.
SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded funds.
SPDR Gold Trust
Fund Name Value (MLN) SHARES ('000) SHARE CHANGE
('000)
Paulson & Co $3,753.7 21,838 unchanged
PIMCO $1,070.3 6,222 -94
Windhaven $355.1 2,061 -1,787
Teacher Ret. $273.1 1,588 +90
Texas
Soros Fund Mgt $227.1 1,320 +436
(Compiled by Frank Tang; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)