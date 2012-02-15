Feb 15 The following table shows changes in the market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of Dec. 31 versus Sept. 30 as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings. Money managers are required to file form 13-F within 45 days after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly look backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge funds are placing their bets. SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded funds. SPDR Gold Trust Fund Name Value ($MIL) SHARES (THOU) SHR CHANGE (THOU) Paulson & Co $2,631.1 17,311 -2,963 Eton Park* $1,444.1 9,502 -272 PIMCO $808.6 5,320 +1,900 Windhaven $535.2 3,523 -494 Teacher Ret. $250.5 1,648 +228 Texas Soros Fund Mgt $13.0 85 37 * Eton Park's Q4 holdings represents $1.44 billion worth of SPDR Gold Trust call options. It had eliminated all SPDR Gold ETF common shares that it held during the third quarter. (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)