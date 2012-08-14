Aug 14 The following table shows changes in the market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of June 30 versus March 31 as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings. Money managers are required to file form 13-F within 45 days after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly look backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge funds are placing their bets. SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded funds. SPDR Gold Trust Fund Name Value (MLN) SHARES ('000) SHARE CHANGE ('000) Paulson & Co $3,389.0 21,838 +4,527 Eton Park* 0 0 -9,989 Windhaven $581.2 3,848 -172 Soros Fund Mgt $137.3 884 +564 * After being one of the top investors of the gold ETF since 2008, Eton Park had dissolved his stake in SPDR Gold Trust by the end of Q2. Eton's Q1 holdings consisted of 9.25 million shares, or $1.5 billion worth of SPDR Gold Trust call options, and about 739,000 shares, or $120 million worth of ETF common shares. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)