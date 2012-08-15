(Adds changes in PIMCO and Teacher Retirement System of Texas
in table)
Aug 15 The following table shows changes in the
market value and shares of SPDR Gold Trust held by notable
U.S. hedge fund managers and institutional investors as of June
30 versus March 31 as reported to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in the firms' 13-F filings.
Money managers are required to file form 13-F within 45 days
after the end of each quarter. While the filings mostly look
backward, they provide the best insight into where hedge funds
are placing their bets.
SPDR Gold Trust is the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded funds.
SPDR Gold Trust
Fund Name Value (MLN) SHARES ('000) SHARE CHANGE
('000)
Paulson & Co $3,389.0 21,838 +4,527
PIMCO $980.2 6,316 +730
Windhaven $581.2 3,848 -172
Teacher Ret. $232.5 1,498 -171
Texas
Soros Fund Mgt $137.3 884 +564
Eton Park* 0 0 -9,989
* After being one of the top investors of the gold ETF since
2008, Eton Park had dissolved his stake in SPDR Gold Trust by
the end of Q2. Eton's Q1 holdings consisted of 9.25 million
shares, or $1.5 billion worth of SPDR Gold Trust call options,
and about 739,000 shares, or $120 million worth of ETF common
shares.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)