* Total holdings at record
* ETF investors perceived to be longer-term
* Small retail investors remain big gold buyers
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Dec 13 The amount of gold held in
exchange-traded products is near record highs and although the
gold price is suffering from investors' desire for the safety of
cash, the risk of this $116 billion stash of bullion being
jettisoned is distant.
Exchange-traded products assume a number of formats and
essentially issue investors with either shares or notes in a
fund whose assets are entirely made up of a physical product.
The eight largest ETPs tracked by Reuters now hold over 70.0
million ounces, or 2,200 tonnes of gold.
This hoard of metal is almost equivalent to the holdings of
the French central bank, the world's fifth largest official
holder of gold, or to a year of mine supply, and is worth about
$116 billion based on the current spot gold price, which
is up nearly 20 percent so far this year at $1,670 an ounce.
Gold ETPs are by far the largest in the entire
exchange-traded commodity universe, accounting for 80 percent of
the $187 billion invested in raw materials ETPs in November,
according to asset manager BlackRock
"Gold is the trade of uncertainty," Robin Bhar, analyst at
Credit Agricole said. "I don't think it's been really
acknowledged that if you want to own gold, (ETFs) are a great
vehicle.
"You've got physical gold, you've got futures, you've got
equities and ETFs, which are relatively cheap to own, so they've
got a pretty solid place now in the mix of how you can get
exposure to gold," he said.
ETPs are established products that mainly attract large
institutional players with deep pockets and generally speaking,
a long-term investment strategy, such as pension funds.
"I suspect they are more for the medium to longer term
investor," said Bhar.
However, the investment vehicles are not immune to changes
in taste. Palladium exchange-traded funds, for example, were
major sources of demand for the metal in 2010, but the
uncertainty that pervaded the markets last year turned ETFs into
a source of oversupply for 2011.
Inflows into gold ETPs have been moderate in 2011 compared
with last year. So far in this year, the major funds have drawn
in around 5.05 million ounces of metal, based on the funds
monitored by Reuters, compared with 10.8 million ounces of
investment in 2010, according to figures from consultancy GFMS.
HIGH-PRESSURE STAKES
ETF investors are not investment banks, which may take
short-term bets on the price, nor are they central banks, which
must manage reserves on behalf of an entire nation, so how does
this group behave under pressure?
In January, when the gold price fell by 6.2 percent, which
at that point was its largest monthly fall in over a year, ETFs
registered an outflow of over 2.2 million ounces, or 3.4 percent
of total holdings."
As the year has worn on and the perils of being exposed to
once-super safe government debt have become apparent with the
bailouts of Ireland and Portugal and the leap in yields of debt
issued by Spain and Italy, ETF investors with their longer
investing timeframe have been more sanguine in the face of
market volatility.
In September, when the gold price tumbled by as much as 20
percent from a record $1,920.30 an ounce, the world's largest
ETFs lost a collective 444,000 ounces, or 0.7 percent of total
holdings, compared with a fall of nearly 5 million ounces, or 28
percent, in holdings of gold futures by speculative investors.
"There was redemption of 1 pct, about 25T, during that rapid
fall, which was shockingly small, when we are told most
investors are retail," Ross Norman, director of bullion broker
Sharps Pixley said.
"The futures boys will turn on a sixpence if the market
looks weak.What I find surprising is gold ETF holders tend not
to be spooked by those bigger moves and I think it tends to
reflect that long-term horizon," Norman said.
The ETF industry is mainly institutional, both in Europe,
where ETP provider Source estimates retail investors account for
only 10 percent of the market, and in the United States, where
the market is split roughly 50-50 between institutional and
retail buyers.
The World Gold Council, an industry group, estimates that in
the third quarter of this year, ETF demand rose to 77.6 tonnes,
while global demand for gold bars and coins reached a whopping
468.1 tonnes, highlighting the rush for gold among the retail
sector which could prove to be more fickle.
Daniel Smith, a commodities strategist at Standard
Chartered, said the amount of metal held by ETPs was not
necessarily a harbinger of sell-offs to come.
"I think that is more of a worry for the next few years, I
don't think that's a worry for the next few months and obviously
the other thing is, you've got to see a constant flow, it's not
just about the level of stocks," he said.
