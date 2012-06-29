* SPDR Gold Trust holdings down 5 T so far in Q2
* Other gold ETFs set for inflows for 3 months to end-June
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 29 The world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund is on track for its first quarterly outflow
in a year in the three months to end-June at fading hopes for
more monetary easing and gains in the dollar pushed bullion
prices down 4 percent.
Data from the SPDR Gold Trust, which accounts for
around 60 percent of all physical gold held in exchange-traded
products tracked by Reuters, showed its holdings are down 5
tonnes so far this quarter, after a 32 tonne rise in the first
three months of the year.
Gold prices are on track to post their biggest
quarterly drop in nearly four years as the dollar rose 5 percent
versus the euro and the Federal Reserve dampened hopes it might
further loosen monetary policy.
Holdings of other gold-backed exchange-traded products have
so far seen gains this quarter, however. ETPs operated by
London-based ETF Securities have so far added 13.2 tonnes of
gold, while Zurich Cantonalbank's (ZKB) gold fund has raised its
reserves by 2.5 tonnes.
"U.S. dollar strength has hampered the gold price and has
caused shorter-term tactical investors to reduce positions,
particularly in the futures market, over the past quarter," ETF
Securities' head of research Nicholas Brooks said.
"Most of the investors in our physical gold ETPs have at
least a 12-month horizon, and the deterioration of the situation
in Europe and the continued questions about the longer-term
viability of the euro are causing them to build positions."
ETFs issue securities backed by physical stocks of a given
metal and have proved a popular way to invest in gold since the
start of the financial crisis. Operators say they offer
investors exposure to the underlying metal price without having
to store or insure physical bullion.
Among other gold ETFs, IShares' Comex gold fund has so
far seen an inflow of 0.8 tonnes, its smallest quarterly rise
since its holdings dipped slightly in the first three months of
2010.
Inflows into the largest silver ETF, New York's iShares
Silver Trust, have slowed in the second quarter so far to
141 tonnes from 188 tonnes in the first three months of the
year.