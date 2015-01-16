GRAPHIC: Gold-euro spread: link.reuters.com/daf83w
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Investors are finding solace in
gold as the Swiss central bank sends the euro reeling, affirming
the metal's status as a safe haven while the single currency
increasingly becomes a source of anxiety rather than stability
as envisioned by its creators.
When the euro was launched around 15 years ago, its
creators thought it would eventually be an investor safe haven.
But for the past five years, the opposite has been the case. On
Friday, gold rose to its highest in four months after
Switzerland dismantled a three-year cap on the franc and
dealt a fresh blow to the euro.
After the 2008 financial crisis, gold climbed almost as high
as $2,000 per ounce while the euro steadily declined from record
highs against the dollar. The gap between the two then narrowed
sharply when European markets calmed down in 2013 and in early
2014.
Now the divergence is returning as bigger euro members like
Germany openly fret about a "Grexit" on fears that a Greek
election later in January will produce a government willing to
default on the country's debt.
"Fresh fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone or
considerable shake-up in the status quo have driven safe-haven
demand into gold," ANZ said in a research note on Friday.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)