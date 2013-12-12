Dec 12 Spot gold fell more than 2 percent on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve could reduce its bond-buying stimulus soon.

A two-year U.S. budget deal cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday. A budget deal should also move the Fed toward tapering its $85 billion a month bond-buying program.

Spot gold was trading down 2.14 percent at $1197.1 by 22:50 GMT (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)