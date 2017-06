LONDON, July 12 Gold prices extended early losses to fall 1 percent on Thursday after minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting gave no hints that further U.S. monetary easing was imminent, helping the dollar rise to a two-year high versus the euro.

Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,559.80 an ounce at 1223 GMT, having earlier touched a session low of $1,558.19 an ounce. (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird)