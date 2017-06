LONDON Dec 29 Gold fell more than one percent to a three-month low on Thursday as the dollar rose against a basket of currencies and on renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of an Italian debt auction.

Spot gold fell to a low of $1,535.09 an ounce before trading at $1,535.59 at 1033 GMT from a close of $1,555.19 late in New York on Wednesday.