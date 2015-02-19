(Adds background)
LONDON Feb 19 ICE Benchmark Administration
(IBA) will run an electronic gold price benchmark from March 20
to replace the century-old London process known as the "fix",
the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Thursday.
IBA, a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange,
will provide the price platform and methodology as well as the
overall administration and governance for what will become the
LBMA Gold Price.
Three exchanges will run price benchmarks for gold, silver,
platinum and palladium, with banks and brokers submitting their
orders during the transaction-based process.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, jointly with
Thomson Reuters, kicked off the overhaul, taking over
administration of the silver benchmark in August.
The London Metal Exchange, part of Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, has been running the platinum and
palladium fixes since December.
The LBMA said in November that 11 entities intended to place
bids and offers during the setting of the gold price.
But a lack of clarity around how the gold benchmark would be
regulated has cast some doubt on whether that number could be
achieved, market participants said.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has yet to
disclose whether the new gold benchmark will be seen as a
submission-based process, such as Libor, which is derived from
an average of bids submitted by banks.
Gold and silver were included in the list of seven
benchmarks that would be regulated by the FCA from April.
(Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale
Hudson)