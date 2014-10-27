Oct 27 A new electronic gold price mechanism is
expected to be in operation early in the first quarter of 2015,
replacing the century-old gold benchmark, the London Bullion
Market Association said on Monday.
The gold industry group said it has launched a survey to
request further feedback from market participants on the
proposed solutions. Participants will be asked to confirm which
solution they will be willing to participate in, the LBMA said.
LBMA said it expects a market consensus will emerge in
November after consultation with regulators. In addition, LBMA
will undertake testing in December ahead of the launch early
next year.
Broker Autilla Ltd (Sapient), the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange jointly with Thomson Reuters, U.S.
derivatives bourse Intercontinental Exchange, the London
Metal Exchange and broker ICAP's online
platform EBS have been short-listed to provide the new daily
gold price mechanism.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by James Dalgleish)