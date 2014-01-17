* Five 'fixing' banks for gold reduced to four
By Jan Harvey and Veronica Brown
LONDON, Jan 17 European regulators including
Germany's Bafin are looking more closely at how banks set
benchmarks such as the twice-daily spot gold price fix after the
Libor rigging scandal exposed widespread interest rate
manipulation.
Deutsche Bank said on Friday it was pulling out
of the group of banks that set the benchmarks for gold and
silver prices after London's century-old price-setting process,
known as 'fixing', came under increased scrutiny last year.
Allegations that currencies and precious metals are being
manipulated are particularly serious, Bafin President Elke
Koenig said on Thursday, because such reference values are
typically based on real transactions in liquid markets, and not
on estimates of the banks such as for LIBOR and Euribor.
"It's understandable that this topic is making big waves,"
she said in a speech. "Markets depend on the trust of the wider
public that they are performing and that they work honestly."
Bafin declined to comment on Deutsche Bank's decision to
leave the gold fix. The Financial Times reported in December,
citing sources, that the regulator demanded documents from
Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected manipulation by
banks of benchmark gold and silver prices.
A source close to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) said the regulator was doing a lot of work on all
benchmarks, including commodity benchmarks and gold. "So there
is a renewed regulatory focus on that," the source said.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said
last March it had started internal discussions on whether the
daily setting of gold and silver benchmarks is open to
manipulation.
WHAT IS THE FIX?
The fixing of the gold price in London dates back to 1919,
originally involving NM Rothschild & Sons, Mocatta & Goldsmid,
Samuel Montagu & Co, Pixley & Abell and Sharps & Wilkins. Silver
price-setting started in 1897.
Gold fixing happens twice a day in a teleconference between
banks, which numbered five prior to Deutsche Bank's withdrawal
and also included Bank of Nova Scotia-ScotiaMocatta,
Barclays Bank Plc, HSBC Bank USA and Societe
Generale. The fixings are used to help determine
prices globally.
Chairmanship of the Gold Fixing rotates annually among the
member banks.
At the start of each fixing, the chairman announces an
opening price to the other four members, who relay that to their
customers and, based on orders received from them, then instruct
their representatives to declare themselves as buyers or sellers
at that price.
The gold price is adjusted up and down until demand and
supply is matched, at which point the price is declared "Fixed".
The fixings are used to determine spot prices for the
billions of dollars of the two precious metals traded each day.
Buyers and sellers can get insight on price changes and the
level of interest during the fixing process. They can cancel,
increase or decrease their interest based on that information.
Gold and silver price setting has long been the subject of
debate, and the CFTC looked at complaints about the silver
market in 2008.
But most say that the process is transparent.
"The fix is one of the most open market pricing mechanisms
in existence," Rhona O'Connell, head of metals research at
Thomson Reuters GFMS, said. "It is not a LIBOR clone."