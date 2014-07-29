* Process to choose new gold 'fix' operator to start late
August
* Time needed to see how new silver fix unfolds
LONDON, July 29 The operator of the gold price
'fix' said on Tuesday the process to find a new administrator
for the century-old benchmarking system will last one month from
late August, and will be working by the end of 2014.
The London Gold Market Fixing Ltd (LGMFL), along with the
London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), said in a statement
that the choice will be announced in late September, as banks
effectively call time on the current process.
A similar process to find a new price benchmark
administrator recently took place in the silver market. That
yielded an electronic auction mechanism, seen by dealers as a
likely solution to other precious metals. It will replace a
daily conference call with three banks from August 15.
The statement said time was needed first to sort out the new
silver benchmark.
Regulators across Europe, the United States and Asia have
scrutinised financial benchmarking processes following the Libor
manipulation case in 2012.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which won the contest
to administer the silver benchmark, jointly with Thomson
Reuters, was the first to confirm its interest in bidding to
operate the gold process too.
But the search for the new gold administrator will not be
restricted to the companies that bid to replace the silver
benchmark, which included the London Metal Exchange (LME) and
U.S. derivatives exchange Intercontinental Exchange
among others.
The LGMFL has just appointed a supervisory committee to
oversee the benchmark that is made up of compliance officers at
the four banks currently setting the twice-daily auction process
over the telephone.
Other changes that the company is seeking to achieve will
include a new code of conduct for participants and the
appointment of an independent chairperson.
Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC, Societe
Generale, and Barclays, making up the LGMFL,
operate the gold fixing. Deutsche Bank withdrew in
May after two decades.
(Reporting by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey, editing by William
Hardy)