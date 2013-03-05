* Goldman, BoA-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas cut gold forecasts
* Better returns offered elsewhere could dull gold's appeal
* Even more gold-positive banks see turn in market by 2015
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 5 More and more major banks are
breaking away from the consensus for continued gains in gold
prices as an incipient return to growth of the global economy
has undermined the argument for holding the precious metal.
After 12 years of sustained gains, which reached a record
high just shy of $2,000 per ounce in 2011, gold has fallen out
of favour for some investors - shedding some 18 percent from the
peak and now closing in on long-term chart support at $1,525.
While most forecasters polled by Reuters in January said
gold would continue to rise in 2013 and 2014, albeit at a slower
pace than in previous years, Goldman Sachs last week
predicted a lower average price for the metal this year.
"Most of (gold's recent) price decline has coincided with a
gradual increase in U.S. real rates, reflecting the combination
of better-than-expected U.S. economic data, a more hawkish
interpretation of recent U.S. Federal Reserve communication, a
lower level of U.S. policy uncertainty and easing of concerns
for the European sovereign debt crisis," Goldman said.
"Net, these moves in gold and real rates have broadly
anticipated the turn in the gold cycle that we had expected for
the second half of 2013."
Speculation that the Federal Reserve may scale back
quantitative easing measures sooner than expected have unsettled
bullion investors. Successive rounds of QE had kept downward
pressure on interest rates, a major factor in the bull run.
BNP Paribas, along with Credit Suisse,
Citigroup and Societe Generale, is calling for a
year-on-year drop in the average gold price in 2014. That would
mark the first annual decline in average gold prices since the
start of its bull run in 2001.
BNP Paribas revised its 2014 gold forecast to $1,595 from
$1,775 last Thursday, three days after Goldman Sachs cut its
2014 gold price view to $1,450 an ounce from $1,750.
Even Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which remains
broadly positive on gold, cut its forecasts this week. While
still expecting prices to rise strongly next year to an average
of $1,838 an ounce, it sees prices turning lower in 2015.
"The importance of investors, coupled with the lack of
investor buying, has led to concerns that non-commercial market
participants in general have reassessed the rationale of holding
gold in a portfolio," the bank said, reducing its 2013 and 2014
forecasts and cutting its 2015 price view to $1,675 from $1,900.
Gold prices have fallen 5 percent in the year to date
and have so far averaged $1,647 an ounce, below the $1,698 an
ounce posted in the first two months of 2012 and last year's
overall average of $1,668 an ounce.
While the first quarter is not yet over, gold is showing
signs of further weakness. Bullion holdings of exchange-traded
funds have been falling, bullish bets on U.S. gold futures are
at low levels and physical demand has been slow to respond to
lower prices.
Stock markets, meanwhile, have made a strong start to the
year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 7.3 percent, on
hopes that efforts to boost global liquidity, such as the Fed's
quantitative easing programme, are taking effect.
"As the need to hedge an unpleasant outcome for the global
economy diminishes, and as equities look a better investment and
other assets classes start to generate decent returns, gold is
naturally going to find it harder to attract fresh money,"
Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.
Credit Suisse cut its average gold price forecast for 2013
to $1,740 an ounce in early January from $1,840 an ounce, and
sees gold easing to $1,720 in 2014 and $1,500 in 2015. Citi also
cut its 2013 forecast that month to $1,675 from $1,750.
Other banks expect gold prices to top out further down the
curve. Even some banks that forecast a good performance in 2013
and 2014 are predicting a drop in average prices after that.
Standard Chartered sees gold at $1,900 an ounce
next year but forecasts a drop back to $1,700 in 2015.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, like
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, also expect prices to climb in
2013 and 2014 but predict a correction the following year,
albeit to a strong average of $1,800 an ounce and $1,750 an
ounce, respectively.
Banks with a more positive view over the next few years say
that ultra-loose monetary policy and the threat of further
economic problems in the United States and Europe will continue
to favour the metal.
"One has to convince oneself that macro risks are behind us
and we're looking at a much more healthy global environment, and
I question whether that is really the case," Deutsche Bank
analyst Daniel Brebner said.
"Italy is a risk area, and it's not alone. There are lots of
areas that are looking quite challenged, so it's a little early
to give up on some of those safe haven assets."
Average gold price forecasts ($/oz) 2013 2014 2015
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch 1810 1990 1810
Barclays Capital 1778 - 1550
BNP Paribas 1670 1595 -
Citigroup 1675 1645 -
Credit Suisse 1740 1720 1500
Deutsche Bank 1856 1900 1800
Goldman Sachs 1600 1450 -
JPMorgan 1775 1819 -
Morgan Stanley 1773 1845 1750
Societe Generale 1700 1600 -
Standard Bank 1720 1825 1900
Standard Chartered 1731 1900 1700
