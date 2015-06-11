By A. Ananthalakshmi
| SINGAPORE, June 11
SINGAPORE, June 11 The assets of the world's top
exchange-traded gold fund have hit their lowest since September
2008, the month Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, and the
worst may not be over due to robust equities and prospects of
higher U.S. interest rates.
The outflows from bullion-backed funds could further
undermine global gold prices, especially as physical
demand is weak in Asia, the top consuming region.
New York's SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings fell to
704.23 tonnes, or 22.6 million ounces, on Wednesday. They have
nearly halved from their peak of 43.43 million ounces in less
than three years, largely because of the bearish turn in gold.
"It is a symptom of the broad apathy towards gold at the
moment," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya. "There is not a
lot of conviction in gold markets."
After an uninterrupted 12-year rally, the gold price tumbled
by nearly a third in 2013, hurt by signs of recovery in the U.S.
economy, the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates and strength
in the dollar and equities.
The price has slumped nearly 40 percent since hitting a peak
of $1,920.30 an ounce in 2011. On Thursday, it traded around
$1,187.
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which issue securities
backed by physical metal, proved popular with investors during
the financial crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman.
But with signs of economic recovery, they saw heavy outflows
from early 2013 as investors sought better returns elsewhere.
The combined holdings of the top eight gold ETFs
are near their lowest since early 2010.
"We are going to see a continuous trickle of outflows for
the next 12 months at least," said ANZ's Thianpiriya.
The ETFs saw huge outflows in 2013, but physical demand in
Asia was at record levels at that time as a sharp drop in prices
attracted bargain-hunters. That absorbed the outflows to some
extent and put a floor under prices.
But this time around, Asian demand is sluggish due to
expectations of still more price declines and the seasonally
slow summer period is arriving.
"The redemptions are providing further supply into the
market and cap upside moves in gold," said a precious metals
trader in Sydney, adding that the softness in Asian physical
demand was worrying.
"Precious metals are out of favour now. As long as equities
are going higher, we will see redemptions in the ETFs."
(Editing by Alan Raybould)