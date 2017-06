SINGAPORE, June 21 - U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped more than 1 percent to $1,598.10 an ounce on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of launching another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy.

Investors had expected the Fed to extend its bond-buying programme dubbed "Operation Twist", but some were disappointed after the central bank did not adopt more aggressive measures toboost growth in the face of slower U.S. hiring and a festering European debt crisis. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)