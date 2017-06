SINGAPORE Jan 4 U.S. gold futures for February dropped more than 1 percent to around $1,655 an ounce on Friday on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is worried about its highly stimulative monetary policy, reducing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Fed officials are increasingly concerned about the potential risks of the U.S. central bank's asset purchases on financial markets, even if they look set to continue an open-ended stimulus programme for now.

