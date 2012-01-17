* Gold approaching end of decade-long bull run
* Spot prices expected to average $1,640/oz in H1
* China could take over from India as top consumer in H1
* Jewellery demand expected to soften in first half
(Adds detail, H2 price forecast)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 17 Gold may reach a record
high above $2,000 an ounce in late 2012 or early 2013, but the
precious metal is nearing the end of a decade-long run that has
lifted prices by more than 600 percent, metals consultancy GFMS
said on Tuesday.
Gold has been a top-performing asset since 2001 as
portfolio diversification, concerns over sovereign risk and
rock-bottom interest rates helped lift prices from a low near
$250 an ounce in 2001 to a peak above $1,920 in September 2011.
It is likely to surpass that level in the final quarter of
2012 or the first three months of next year, GFMS said,
potentially breaking through the $2,000 an ounce level.
"A combination of factors will ensure that sufficient demand
from investors and to a lesser extent official sector
institutions comes into the market for it to clear at higher
levels," the company said in the second update to its Gold
Survey 2011.
"Concern over nearly all currencies' long-term value remains
acute, and this includes the U.S. dollar, which to a large
extent has found favour simply as the 'least bad' option,
especially in light of growing fears over the break-up of the
euro zone."
However, a normalisation of the broader financial landscape
in the next few years is likely to take some of the wind out of
gold's sails.
"The report does acknowledge that the gold market is nearing
the closing stages of its decade-long bull run and that, once
the macroeconomic backdrop changes and investment in gold fades
- probably some time next year - a secular retreat in the price
will unfurl," said GFMS, which is owned by Thomson Reuters.
For the first half, the company forecasts gold prices will
average $1,640 an ounce, close to current levels. A rising
dollar and increased risk aversion, which in recent months has
pressured gold, could curb price gains in the short term.
In the second half, it sees prices at an average of $1,840
an ounce.
JEWELLERS, CENTRAL BANKS
GFMS expects jewellery demand to soften by 3.1 percent in
the first six months of 2012 to 1,027 tonnes, in line with a 2.2
percent decline in overall demand to 2,199 tonnes.
Most of this decline will likely be due to softer demand
from India, still the world's biggest bullion buyer. The gold
market is moving into a less auspicious year, GFMS said, and
rupee weakness has tended to negate dollar gold's declines.
China and Turkey are set to be the main drivers of jewellery
demand, and the former may overtake India as the world's biggest
gold consumer in the first six months of the year. Last year
total Chinese gold demand reached 850 tonnes, GFMS said.
"In terms of calendar year 2011, India was ahead, but ... it
does seem as though China, in terms of our data for the first
half, may just tip ahead," Philip Newman, research director for
precious metals at Thomson Reuters GFMS, said.
Official sector purchases, which are estimated to have leapt
to their highest levels since 1964 last year, are seen dipping
by some 7 percent to 190 tonnes in the first half, still an
historically elevated level.
GFMS said last year central banks increased their gold
lending to commercial banks, which used the metal to raise U.S.
dollars, apparently for the first time since 2000.
"We think this is probably the case as the decline in
'traditional' lending by the official sector would have been
exceeded by growth in volume of very short-dated lending to
commercial banks for dollar swaps purposes," said GFMS chairman
Philip Klapwijk. "Potentially this may also have occurred in
2010 too, but (it is) hard to tell.
Physical bar sales are expected to rise another 1.4 percent
in the first half after surging by more than a third last year
to 1,194 tonnes. Demand for gold bars was particularly strong in
German-speaking Europe last year as the debt crisis bit.
"Not all areas of investment are expected to be buoyant,"
GFMS warned, however. "Official coin and bar investment might
continue to grow a fraction, but the implied (investment) figure
should swing to net disinvestment ... as a result of euro zone
travails, dollar strength and constrained liquidity."
World investment is expected to decline by some 250 tonnes
in the first half of 2012 from the final six months of last
year, to 680 tonnes. Gold's largest handicap is likely to be the
strengthening dollar, GFMS said.
On the supply side of the market, mine output is expected to
rise 3.2 percent in the first half of the year, although most
new supply will come from existing, rather than new, projects.
Gold scrap supply is seen dipping 3.1 percent, however, as
most available material will already have hit the market after a
prolonged period of gold price strength. New sellers may also be
put off by expectations of higher prices, it added.
"Although the fundamentals call for far lower gold prices in
the long term to achieve balance, the market's shorter term
foundations are not as shaky as might be supposed," GFMS said.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird)