* China bought less gold jewellery, sold more scrap in 2014
* India re-takes lead as world's biggest gold consumer
* Gold prices to bottom out in 2015 at average $1,170/oz
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 29 India overtook China as the
world's biggest gold consumer in 2014 as global physical demand
fell, an industry report showed on Thursday, forecasting that
prices that have declined for the last two years would bottom
out this year.
Chinese gold demand slid by more than a third last year to a
four-year low of 866 tonnes, while the country's scrap gold
supply rose 21 percent to an unprecedented 182 tonnes, the
report by GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters showed.
Slower economic growth and a crackdown on corruption helped
knock Chinese jewellery demand to 608 tonnes, 33 percent below
the previous year's "extraordinary" levels, it said. Physical
bar demand fell 53 percent to 171 tonnes, a five-year low.
"We do expect an increase in Chinese demand this year.
However, without a dramatic course of events we would not expect
it to come close to matching the level in 2013," GFMS analyst
Ross Strachan said.
"The recovery will be helped by the fact there was an
overhang of stock at the start of 2014 in China due to the
voracious buying in 2013, and this kept purchases subdued last
year."
Indian jewellery demand rose 14 percent last year to a
record 690 tonnes, putting it back ahead of China as the world's
number one jewellery manufacturer.
The drop in buying in China helped drive a 19 percent fall
in global physical gold demand, with all areas declining except
central bank buying, the report said. World jewellery demand
fell 11 percent.
An expected price decline to an average $1,180 an ounce in
the first six months of this year is not expected to be enough
to stimulate fresh retail investment demand, the report said.
Gold prices are expected to average $1,170 an ounce in the full
year.
That should mark the low point of spot gold's decline
of recent years, GFMS said. It ended a 12-year bull run with a
28 percent drop in 2013 and declined another 1.5 percent last
year.
"This year is forecast to be the nadir for average annual
prices," GFMS said. "With price-elastic buyers partially
sidelined in 2014, we expect fresh pent-up demand later this
year to give price support and start to reverse the prevailing
bear market."
On the supply side, gold mine production rose 2 percent to a
record 3,109 tonnes in 2014, though that was offset by an 11
percent drop in scrap supply.
Gold mining companies also returned to net hedging last year
for only the second time in a decade.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by John Stonestreet)