LONDON Oct 29 Gold miners are likely to keep
cutting their forward sales of the metal this year after
reducing outstanding positions by another 16 tonnes in the
second quarter, Societe Generale and Thomson Reuters GFMS said
on Tuesday.
The outstanding volume of gold delta-hedged against
producers' hedge contracts fell by 529,000 ounces (16 tonnes) in
the second quarter, according to the Global Hedge Book Analysis
prepared by SocGen and GFMS.
That took the remaining global hedge book to 3.09 million
ounces (96 tonnes), its lowest since the data series began in
2002, the report said.
Hedging future output allows producers to lock in prices but
can backfire if spot prices rise above the hedged price.
During the financial crisis, miners lost millions of dollars
closing out hedged positions as the gold price rallied.
That has left them wary of adding new positions, even after
gold prices fell 20 percent this year.
The report showed that 29 companies cut their delta-adjusted
positions in the three months to end-June, led by Crocodile Gold
with a 270,000 ounce (8 tonne) reduction, while 15
companies increased their positions.
Two-thirds of the added delta-adjusted hedging was
attributable to increases at Vancouver-based B2 Gold Corp
, Mexico's Minera Frisco and OceanaGold
, which operates primarily in New Zealand, the report
said.
"Evidence of new hedging activity subsequent to the end of
Q2 has been limited so far; producers have instead been seeking
to protect margins through cost-containment measures," it said.
"Consequently, we expect the overall trend of global net
de-hedging to persist throughout the remainder of 2013."