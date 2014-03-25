* Feb net gold exports to China 112.314 T vs 89.745 T in Jan

* Demand in March may be hurt by weak yuan, lower Shanghai prices (Adds dealer's quote, expectations for March)

SINGAPORE, March 25 Hong Kong's net gold exports to China jumped 25 percent in February after a drop in the previous month, data showed, but demand in March could be curbed by a weaker yuan and the discounted prices on the mainland, dealers said.

Net gold exports to China from Hong Kong rose to 112.314 tonnes from 89.745 tonnes in January, data e-mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed. Total gold exports rose to 125.004 tonnes in February from 102.637 tonnes in the previous month, the data showed.

China, the world's biggest gold consumer, does not publish trade data for the metal. The numbers from Hong Kong, a main conduit for gold into China, give the best picture of Chinese trade in the precious metal.

Hong Kong's January net gold exports to China were down 5.4 percent from the 94.847 tonnes exported in December.

Hong Kong dealers have said that a weak yuan and cheaper prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange are curbing buying interest from China.

"I think demand from mainland China will be much less in March because of the depreciation of the yuan. Also, prices in Shanghai are at a discount," said a physical dealer in Hong Kong.

Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong were unchanged this week at $1 an ounce to the spot London prices.

The People's Bank of China is widely believed to have engineered a sudden and sharp fall in the yuan in recent weeks to punish speculators who have seen the currency as a one-way appreciation bet, after it gained some 30 percent since 2005.

The yuan hit 13-month lows last week, when it posted a 1.2 percent loss, its biggest-ever weekly drop.

Chinese demand provided significant support to the gold market in 2013, when a 12-year bull run came to an end and global bullion prices fell 28 percent.

China imported about 1,158.162 tonnes from Hong Kong in 2013, more than double its 557.478 tonnes in 2012, according to data from the Hong Kong government. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)