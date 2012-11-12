* Precious metals trading less active this year
HONG KONG, Nov 12 Investors' demand for gold
bullion in China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, has
steadied this year as they have become unsettled by slowing
economic growth, an executive of the country's largest gold
retailing bank said.
Trading enthusiasm for bullion has eased from the scorching
rate of the last few years as investors have become wary of the
price volatility brought by economic uncertainty, said Zheng
Zhiguang, general manager of the precious metals department at
the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
Physical gold sales at the bank so far this year have been
flat from a year earlier, he said.
In 2011, ICBC sold 55.4 tonnes of gold and 74.64 tonnes of
silver, up dramatically from 28.01 tonnes of gold and 33.09
tonnes of silver in 2010.
The Chinese gold market still has "huge potential" for
growth, Zheng said on Monday in an interview.
"Steady economic growth, increasing income, the launch of
new products as well as a maturing and expanding market, will
drive this market forward," Zheng told Reuters on the sidelines
of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) conference.
"China's market has just started."
A growing number of gold investment tools have been launched
to meet demand from Chinese consumers, who have traditionally
have favoured holding physical gold.
ICBC's gold accumulation plans, which allow individuals to
invest a small amount in gold each month and eventually take
physical delivery, have attracted 5 million clients, and the
bank has accumulated 64 tonnes of gold to back these accounts
since their launch about two years ago, Zheng said.
TOP GOLD CONSUMER
In an interview with the online Reuters Global Gold Forum
last week, GFMS Chairman Philip Klapwijk said he expected gold
demand to grow only 1 percent this year in China, albeit from
record levels.
A slowdown in economic growth from the blistering pace of
recent years has curbed China's demand for commodities. Its
economy slid into its seventh quarter of slowdown in
July-September, growing just 7.4 percent.
But China is still set to overtake India as the world's top
gold consumer this year, as a weak rupee and higher import tax
curb buying interest from India.
As the country becomes increasingly influential in the
international precious metals market, members of its gold
industry have also become prominent in the global market space.
The number of Chinese refiners on the LBMA Good Delivery
List, the most widely recognised register of approved gold
producers, grew to 22, ranking just behind Japan with 23
refiners, LBMA Chairman David Gornall said.
"This in itself says a lot about the relevance of China to
the global precious metal market, and of course this is also
reflected in so many statistics of supply, demand and trade in
our metals," Gornall told the conference.
He said asset allocation in China "can only go in one
direction as the country has only 2 percent of its reserves in
the form of gold, compared with the United States at 75
percent".
