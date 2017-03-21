By Peter Hobson and Pratima Desai
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
has delayed the launch of clearing for London's
benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction
will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on
Tuesday.
The delay could weaken its bid to become the dominant
exchange in London's $5 trillion-a-year bullion market, sources
say.
ICE had already pushed back the start of clearing to April 3
to allow the 14 banks and brokers that participate in the
auction time to get necessary IT and back-office systems in
place.
However, the two sources told Reuters that ICE had again
delayed and there was now no set start date.
"They've had to delay it for a couple of weeks. All the big
players aren't ready," one of the sources said. "They may have
to push the timetable out again."
The sources did not say which participants were not ready.
ICE declined to comment.
ICE, the London Metal Exchange (LME) and CME Group
are all launching cleared London gold contracts this year,
hoping to gather new business as tighter regulation raises the
cost of trading off-exchange.
With trading activity expected to concentrate on one
exchange, market sources say ICE plans to use clearing of the
LBMA Gold Price auction, which it administers, to funnel
business to its contracts and give it a head start over rivals.
CME launched a contract in January but it has so far
struggled to attract business.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, will launch its own contracts, backed by a group of
gold-trading banks, on June 5.
Sources earlier told Reuters that Societe Generale
, Standard Chartered, ICBC Standard Bank
and China Construction Bank would not be ready to
clear the LBMA auction in time for April 3.
