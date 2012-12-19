* Gold market in sideways range after 12 years of gains
* Fresh driver needed for return to record highs
* U.S. 'fiscal cliff' eyed for impact on U.S. growth
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 19 Is gold's extraordinary rally
finally about to end as it limps towards the close of its
twelfth year of gains?
Even a fright over the U.S. budget has failed to revive much
interest in a commodity, often treated as a safe investment in
troubled times, that has seen its average annual prices climb
every year starting in 2001.
Most banks still cling to forecasts for gold to hit record
highs in 2013, but the factors they cite - ultra-low interest
rates, fears of inflation - have so far failed to propel prices
out of the past year's sideways trading channel.
A brief upwards price spike in November, in response to the
latest monetary stimulus programme by the U.S. central bank, was
quickly met by selling.
As trading thins into year-end, the metal is down nearly 5
percent from four weeks ago in a further erosion of what looks
like its smallest annual gain since 2008, of some 7 percent.
At around $1,666 an ounce on Wednesday, it remains 13
percent below last year's record high of $1,920.30 and well away
from the $2,000 level that beckoned to gold bulls at the time.
"The bears have basically said to the gold market, 'we don't
believe you', and hit the price hard," bullion broker Sharps
Pixley's chief executive Ross Norman said.
"The test of a market is how it behaves under adversity, and
gold did not perform well."
This year's average gold price, while still a record high at
$1,668 an ounce, has fallen well short of analysts forecasts at
the start of the year for an average of $1,765.
Charts show prices have held within a broad sideways trend
channel since dropping from 2011's record.
An informal survey conducted by Reuters last week showed ten
out of 12 analysts still expect gold prices to set new highs
both in intraday and average terms next year.
But gold bulls counting on low interest rates, heightened
sovereign debt fears in the euro zone and the threat of
inflation risk encountering the law of diminishing returns.
A fresh round of monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve last week, in the form of a pledge to buy $45 billion a
month in longer-term Treasuries, failed to produce more than a
few hours' worth of gains in gold.
Last time the Fed announced action on a similar scale, on
Sept. 13, it sparked a rally in gold to its highs for the year.
The troubles in the euro zone have not proved particularly
positive for gold this year, due to the pressure they have put
on the euro versus the dollar, strength in which tends to weigh
on the price of assets denominated in the U.S. unit.
When Spanish bond yields topped 7 percent in July, gold
prices were still languishing around their lows for the year.
U.S. real interest rates have been at ultra-low levels
throughout the year, without driving prices significantly
higher, while U.S. and euro zone inflation expectations remain
anchored despite loose monetary policy.
RATES THREAT
A rise in real interest rates is perhaps the biggest threat
to stronger gold prices as they increase the opportunity cost of
holding the metal rather than higher yielding instruments.
In a note this month, Goldman Sachs said a stronger U.S.
growth picture may prompt just such a rate rise, and
consequently a turn in the gold market cycle, next year.
"Our... modeling suggests that the improving U.S. growth
outlook will outweigh any Fed balance sheet expansion, and that
the cycle in gold prices is near an inflection point," it said.
But stronger growth next year, as Goldman points out, is by
no means certain, particularly with the approach of the
so-called fiscal cliff in the United States.
If tax hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion arrive in
the new year, they could spark another recession.
Uncertainty about the 'cliff' prompted economists polled by
Reuters in November to cut early 2013 U.S. growth expectations
for the fourth straight month. For 2013 they expect a 2 percent
growth rate, but some say growth forecasts would be 1-1.5 points
higher without this threat.
If negotiations fail to avert the crisis and U.S. growth
stalls, gold prices could rally. In addition, a sharp rise in
inflation that central banks struggle to control could also
spark a jump in prices, because gold is viewed as a solid store
of value.
For sure, gold still has its friends. Demand for physical
gold and physically backed investment products is strong, with
the amount of metal held by gold exchange-traded funds
, which issue securities backed by physical
bullion, rising to a series of record highs in recent months.
Gold coin demand, which fell in the first three quarters of
this year after rising to nearly 40 million ounces in 2011, is
also showing signs of recovery. U.S. Mint gold American Eagle
sales posted its strongest November for 14 years last month.
Physical demand in India, though sharply lower this year, is
holding up surprisingly well given the weakness of the rupee,
which makes the metal more expensive for other currency holders.
But a return to gold at $1,900 an ounce and above is likely
to require a stronger driver than those gold has so far seen.
"What is likely to push gold prices higher than the previous
spike?" Sector Investment Managers' Angelos Damaskos said. "It
could be a major crisis in the euro zone; if in the new year we
find the new restructuring package for Greece is not enough, and
Greece requires a new bailout; if we find Spain requires other
money; if there are other big issues in the euro zone."
In the absence of such a crisis event, the approach of the
fiscal cliff, more easing measures, and gold buying from the
official sector all auger well for gold. But supportive as these
are, they do not necessarily translate into $2,000 gold.
"The environment for gold is good, but it isn't improving
further by the day, so some slowdown in the uptrend in gold
should be expected," Credit Suisse analyst Tobias Merath said.
"The days of very easy gains, when you could just buy gold,
hold it, and see it rise 10, 11, 12 percent each year are over."
