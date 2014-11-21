(Corrects first sentence to show Russia increased holdings for
seventh month, not sixth)
NEW YORK Nov 20 Ukraine slashed its gold
reserves by more than a third in October, while Russia increased
its reserves for a seventh straight month, according to
International Monetary Fund data released on Thursday.
Ukraine ended last month with 26 tonnes of gold, down by 14
tonnes from September, while Russia, which has one of the
world's largest bullion reserves, added another 18.9 tonnes,
taking its total to 1,168 tonnes.
Turkey cut its holdings by 2.7 tonnes to 521 tonnes and
Azerbaijan raised its reserves by 3.2 tonnes to 30.2 tonnes.
Belarus added 2.1 tonnes to 41.1 tonnes.
Significant buying and selling by central banks can
influence gold prices, which earlier this month sank to
4-1/2-year lows of $1,131 per ounce, as the U.S. dollar soared
on improving U.S. data.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)