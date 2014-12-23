(Adds background on Ukraine gold sales)
SINGAPORE Dec 23 Russia raised its gold
reserves for the eighth month in a row in November, while
Ukraine reduced its bullion holdings for a second straight
month, according to International Monetary Fund data released on
Tuesday.
Russia, the world's fifth-largest holder of bullion
reserves, raised gold holdings by 18.753 tonnes to 1,187.493
tonnes last month.
Part of the increase comes as Russia's central bank has been
forced to step up buying from domestic producers hurt by Western
sanctions following the Ukraine crisis, Reuters reported
earlier.
Turkey also raised its gold holdings by 11.952 tonnes to
532.984 tonnes in November, according to data on the IMF
website.
Meanwhile, Ukraine - locked in a conflict with pro-Russian
separatists since early this year - has been selling gold from
its reserves.
Ukraine is near bankruptcy, dependent on international
loans, and deeply in debt for natural gas to Russia. Its foreign
currency reserves tumbled to a 10-year low in November.
The country cut reserves by 2.488 tonnes to 23.639 tonnes in
November, following a 14-tonne sale in October.
Ukraine's central bank had said in November that the sale of
gold reserves in October was due to the optimisation of the
composition of its international reserves. It did not say if the
sales were due to financial difficulties.
Significant buying and selling by central banks can
influence gold prices, which are currently trading near a
three-week low.
