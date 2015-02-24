(Adds gold price, context)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE Feb 24 Turkey cut it gold holdings
for a second straight month in January, a period when the price
of the precious metal rose the most in three years,
International Monetary Fund data showed on Tuesday.
Turkey, which has the 12th biggest gold reserves globally,
slashed its holdings by 14.227 tonnes to 514.893 tonnes last
month, the IMF said.
The euro zone, on the other hand, raised its gold holdings
by 7.437 tonnes to 10,791.885 tonnes in January, the data
showed.
Spot gold hit a five-month high above $1,300 an ounce
in January after the European Central Bank launched a
multi-billion euro bond-buying program to revive a sagging euro
zone economy.
Gold gained 8.4 percent last month, its biggest rise since
2012, though has since pared gains, trading at just above $1,200
on Tuesday amid expectations of a hike in U.S. rates this year.
Turkey counts gold held on deposit with commercial banks as
part of the central bank's bullion holdings.
Demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer of gold is
expected to fall further this year with consumers seen delaying
purchases ahead of a key election while a war in Iraq and a weak
Russian economy could limit jewellery exports.
Central bank buying and selling can have a significant
influence on gold prices. Central banks became net buyers in
2010 after two decades as net sellers, driven by an increased
interest in gold in the wake of the 2008 global economic crisis.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)