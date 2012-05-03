Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, were on the sidelines on Thursday as a weak rupee, which hit its lowest level in four months, outweighed weak sentiment in the overseas markets.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent 29,230 rupees per 10 grams helped by a weaker rupee.
* "Sales are not according to expectations because of the rupee, and this situation will continue," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on April 24. Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold was under pressure after data from both sides of the Atlantic fuelled concerns about global growth.
* Investors will closely watch a meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day. The ECB is expected to hold fire despite calls to restart its bond-buying programme to shield austerity-hit Spain from further pain.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.