BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
NEW DELHI, July 31 India hopes to contain gold imports well below 845 tonnes that were shipped last year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday, a week after the central bank restricted imports further by tying imports to exports volumes.
"We hope to contain gold imports at a level well below last year's total imports of 845 metric tonnes and save considerable amount of foreign exchange, which will have a positive impact on the current account deficit," Chidambaram said.
Since the beginning of the year, the government has also raised the import duty on gold to rein in a current account deficit that hit an all-time high of 4.8 percent of GDP in 2012/13.
Scarce imports have sent premiums soaring, as traders try to puzzle out new central bank rules announced on July 22. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------