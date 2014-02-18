The following are some of the days considered auspicious according to the Hindu calendar for gold purchases in India:
March 31 - Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian new year
April 9 - Pushyanakshatra, launching new ventures
May 2 - Akshaya Tritiya, Gold invokes prosperity
June 2 - Pushyanakshatra, launching new ventures
July 27 - Pushyanakshatra, launching new ventures
August 23 - Pushyanakshatra, launching new ventures
September 19 - Pushyanakshatra, launching new ventures
October 16 - Gurupushyamrit, launching new ventures
October 21 - Dhanetras, Gold invokes prosperity
October 23 - Laxmi Pujan, worshipping goddess of wealth
October 24 - Diwali
October 25 - Bhaubij Festival
November 13 - Gurupushyamrit, launching new ventures
December 10 - Pushyanakshatra, launching new ventures
The biggest gold buying festivals are Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras.
An inauspicious phase -- Shradh -- a period for paying homage to ancestors, is from September 9 to September 24.
The Hindu calendar has regional variations, but the above dates are broadly followed across the country in gold trade for planning inventories.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in Mumbai)