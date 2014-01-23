(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MUMBAI Jan 23 India's ruling Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi has written to the federal government, to ask for a cut in the record import duty on gold and for other restrictions to be eased, television channel CNBC Awaaz said citing sources that it did not identify.

The coalition government, led by Congress, is considering easing restrictions, which include a 10 percent import duty and a rule that says 20 percent of all imports must leave the country as exports, government sources told Reuters earlier this month.

India used to be the world's biggest buyer of bullion until the government introduced the curbs in order to contain a record current account deficit. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)