MUMBAI Dec 24 Non-resident Indians are bringing
gold into the country by taking advantage of rules that allow
each individual to carry 1 kg of the metal, helping traders cope
with restrictions on imports during the peak wedding season.
India, vying with China to be the top buyer of gold, has
choked imports to narrow its trade gap and curb the outflow of
dollars. The measures included raising the import duty to a
record 10 percent and making it mandatory to export as jewellery
20 percent of all gold imports.
But non-residents who have stayed abroad for more than six
months can bring in gold on payment of the import duty,
irrespective of end use. Such is the demand that some traders
are paying passengers' air fares if they agree to carry gold.
About 80 kg of gold was brought in by non-resident Indians
(NRIs) this month on a flight from Dubai to Calicut in the
southern state of Kerala, said an airport official who did not
want to be identified.
Travel agents typically book about 20-30 tickets on a flight
on behalf of NRIs, who are accompanied by people working for
traders, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director of the All India Gems
and Jewellery Trade Federation, an umbrella body of more than
300,000 jewellers.
"These NRIs pay the duty, so there is nothing illegal about
it," Bamalwa said. "These people are mainly labourers from Tamil
Nadu or Kerala, who are given a free ticket."
Government officials estimate NRIs have imported a tonne of
gold since mid-November, compared to nearly nothing in previous
months. That's a boon for jewellers, many of which have been
operating at half capacity due to a lack of stock.
Official gold imports fell to about 21 tonnes in November,
less than half the monthly requirement, data from metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS showed.
Gold premiums in India rose to a record $160 per ounce on
London prices earlier in December.
"To take advantage of high premiums, agents have been
increasingly successful in scouting for NRIs, and pay for their
partial or full air fare," said Sudheesh Nambiath, an analyst
with Thomson Reuters GFMS.
NRIs can save 125,000 to 150,000 rupees ($2,000 to $2,400)
per kg on premiums even after paying the import duty, industry
officials said.
The import curbs are also encouraging smuggling, with
customs officials between April and September seizing nearly
double the amount of smuggled gold nabbed in all of 2012,
according to the customs department.
($1 = 61.9750 Indian rupees)
