By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Feb 1 India's central bank plans to
introduce three to four gold-linked products in the next few
months, in an effort to bring 20,000 tonnes of gold held in
households into the banking system, but the measure is unlikely
to cut bullion imports sharply, a senior official said.
India is the largest importer of gold, which is its second
biggest import item after oil and contributes around 10 percent
to the total import bill.
Large gold imports are a worry for the government and the
central bank, with the current account deficit shooting to a
record high in the September-quarter, pressuring the rupee and
adding to inflationary pressures.
The Reserve Bank of India plans to mobilise the unused gold
by lending it to importers and exporters of the yellow metal, in
a move it hopes will bring down the demand for physical gold.
It wants banks to encourage products linked to accepting
physical gold as deposits and investing public money in gold
related products, and extend loans against gold as collateral.
Indians own about 20,000 tonnes of gold, or three times the
holdings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, in jewellery, bars and
coins.
"Overnight there won't be any reduction in imports, but
people need to be made curious about new products," the RBI
official with direct knowledge said.
"The main conduits of gold imports are banks, forming 50-60
percent of the total imports and supplies to jewellers. The way
banks are suffering from huge NPAs (non-performing assets), this
is a good product to work on."
The RBI is likely to release its final report on issues
related to gold imports and gold loans mid-next week, the
official said.
The RBI is designing products that could replace physical
gold demand to yield similar returns, with easy liquidity, and
documentation.
Indian banks' total gold loans are worth 1 trillion rupees
($18.80 billion). Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance, two
of the top gold loan financing institutions, together have loan
books of 500 billion rupees, the official said, indicating a
large business opportunity.
"The problem of gold imports can be solved only when the
economy enjoys inflationary and macroeconomic stability," added
the official.
Headline inflation has been above 7 percent in the last
three years, prompting savers to invest in gold, stocks and real
estate, which yielded higher returns compared with bank
deposits.
The central bank estimates gold imports to fall by 25
percent in the current fiscal year ending March to 750 tonnes
from a record of 1,079 tonnes in the previous year due to high
import duty, a jump in prices, slowdown in economic growth, and
a month-long jewellers' strike.
India's current account deficit would had been lower by $6
billion at 3.9 percent in 2011/12 instead of 4.2 percent, had
imports grown by an average of 24 percent instead of 39 percent,
the RBI said in a recent report.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)