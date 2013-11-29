MUMBAI Nov 29 Faced with high premiums to
secure scarce supplies of gold, relatives and guests at Indian
weddings are having their old heirlooms melted down to be reused
as traditional presents.
Along the narrow lanes of Mumbai's historic Zaveri jewellery
bazaar, many shops display placards saying "we buy old gold
jewellery", tempting buyers who face a $125 an ounce premium
over London prices as the government cracks down on surging
imports.
"My brother is getting married next month, and we require
jewellery for the bride," said 35-year-old Shazia Iqbal Ahmed,
who brought in bulky bangles and a necklace to be recycled.
"The family thought it was better to make use of our old
jewellery sets for the new bride. We will end up saving 50,000
rupees ($800) on just the premium. It's profitable for us at the
end."
About 1 million couples are expected to marry in the current
wedding season which has 71 auspicious wedding days and runs
through to May. About 33,000 weddings took place on Nov. 19
alone, the most of any day this year.
Gold is always in demand, with a typical gift of a pendant,
earings or a ring, weighing 5-10 grams depending on financial
circumstances. Parents of the bride generally give heavier items
like a necklace or bangles weighing 50 grams or more.
But a government clampdown on runaway gold imports that
fuelled a blow-out in the current account deficit has led to new
rules imposing higher duties, limiting imports and making it
hard for jewellers to source supplies.
Jewellers say the move could help mobilise more of an
estimated 20,000 tonnes of gold stored in Indian households,
some 35 times the Reserve Bank of India's official reserves.
"In this wedding season, since there is no gold available in
the market, people have started coming with recycled gold. They
have started exchanging the old gold for new and pay the labour
charges," said Kumar Jain, who owns a retail gold shop in the
Zaveri Bazaar.
Jain expects about 400 tonnes of recycled gold to enter the
market this fiscal year to March 2014, compared with normal
rates of about 130 tonnes, according to Thomson Reuters GFMS
data.
"Overall sentiment is weak, the import policy is not
favourable, which has resulted in high premiums. Most consumers
are looking to exchange old for new," said Haresh Soni, chairman
of All India Gems and Jewellery Federation, which groups more
than 300,000 jewellers.
The Indian government will welcome the increased recycling
of gold as it tries to rein in the current account deficit to an
acceptable range of 3.6 percent to 3.8 percent of GDP, from 4.9
percent in the June quarter, and is unlikely reverse its recent
measures any time soon.
"I think (gold) strictures will be there for at least the
next six to twelve months," said Naina Lal Kidwai, president of
the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Richard Pullin)