MUMBAI/LONDON Dec 6 Indian gold imports may
fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in
the year-ago period and are expected to be half usual levels at
500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, a
top trade body official said on Friday.
To curb a record trade deficit, India imposed an import duty
of 10 percent on gold, and tied imports for domestic consumption
with exports, creating scarce supply of the yellow metal, and
boosting premiums to a record.
As a result, Indians have depended heavily on old heirlooms
and smuggled yellow metal to meet wedding demand.
"Year 2014 seems to be a difficult one for the Indian gem
and jewellery industry so far as gold imports are concerned,"
Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India Gems and Jewellery
Trade Federation (GJF), said in an interview on the Reuters
Global Gold Forum.
India, which may import a lower than usual 700-750 tonnes in
2013, is unlikely to ease the import policy or the customs duty
until the trade deficit is under control, Bamalwa added.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Jan Harvey; editing by David
Evans)