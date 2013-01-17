* Import duty hike will further cut gold demand, GJF says
By Jan Harvey and Siddesh Mayenkar
LONDON/MUMBAI, Jan 17 India's gold imports could
drop by up to a quarter this year if, as expected, the
government again raises the duty on the precious metal, the
chairman of the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation
said on Thursday.
Bachhraj Bamalwa said he believes import duty on gold will
be hiked to 6 percent in the budget scheduled for Feb. 28. The
rate was doubled to 4 percent last as part of moves to cut
India's trade deficit.
"Going by the government's attitude towards gold and the
Reserve Bank of India's latest recommendations, we fear gold
imports will be further curtailed by at least 20-25 percent
compared to last year," he said in an interview with the Reuters
Global Gold Forum.
"The increase in duty will make gold costlier in India, and
at this price investors will not be interested in gold, keeping
in mind that the Indian rupee is also constantly weakening."
India's finance minister P. Chidambaram reignited
speculation for another duty hike earlier this month, hinting at
cutting gold imports to resolve a record current account deficit
that he referred to as "worrying".
Gold is often used as an investment asset by Indians, but
represents a drain on foreign currency reserves. A senior
finance ministry official told Reuters the government could
increase the import duty on gold by 1-2 percentage points.
The most active gold contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange outperformed a 10 percent rise in spot gold last
year to climb nearly 13 percent, hitting a series of record
highs above 32,000 rupees per 10 grams.
If the government also presses ahead with plans for
bullion-backed paper investment products such as gold bonds, and
a controversial proposed tax amnesty on such investments,
imports could fall much further, by 60-70 percent, Bamalwa
added.
Bamalwa said amnesty schemes could bring out gold held by
Indian household for generations, estimated at between
20,000-25,000 tonnes of metal.
India's gold imports are estimated by the Bombay Bullion
Association in November to have fallen by as much as 42-45
percent in 2012 to around 532 tonnes after the doubling of
import duty on gold.
JEWELLERY DEMAND LIGHT
India is the world's biggest gold consumer, with a jewellery
industry estimated to be worth $200 billion a year. Bamalwa said
jewellery demand had been light so far this year, though the
advent of the wedding season in mid-January was likely to lift
sales.
Bamalwa said attempts by the government to wean Indian
consumers off using gold as a store of value were unlikely to
make much headway in the country.
"The majority of gold purchases in India come from rural
part of the country, and many (buyers) do not even have a bank
account," he said. "The villagers have neither knowledge nor
belief in other financial instruments, like stocks."
"Indian appetite for gold is not going to die overnight,"
he said. "But if gold is allowed to be imported into India
through illegitimate channels, it is going to create problem in
the gold industry."
Jewellers went on strike across India last March after the
government unveiled a 0.3 percent excise levy on unbranded
jewellery and a tax on transactions worth more than 200,000
rupees. Bamalwa said it was unlikely that such action would be
repeated this year.
"Our concern is to restrict smuggling activity, which is the
government's job," he said. "Last time the industry went on
strike (it was) due to the imposition of excise duty on
jewellery, for which the industry is not ready."
