GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
NEW DELHI, July 25 India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, does not have any current proposal to cut the record 10 percent import duty on gold, junior finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
India, desperate to trim a gaping current account deficit, took a slew of measures last year to curb demand for bullion, its second-biggest import after oil.
Besides the duty imposed by the finance ministry, India's central bank also imposed the so-called 80-20 rule that requires a fifth of all bullion imports to be re-exported. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.