MUMBAI Feb 16 India's 2012 gold imports are likely to remain around the same level of 969 tonnes imported in the previous year, Ajay Mitra, managing director of India and the Middle East at the World Gold Council, told reporters on Thursday.

He said gold exchange traded funds in India are likely to see higher demand in 2012. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)