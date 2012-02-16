BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Feb 16 India's 2012 gold imports are likely to remain around the same level of 969 tonnes imported in the previous year, Ajay Mitra, managing director of India and the Middle East at the World Gold Council, told reporters on Thursday.
He said gold exchange traded funds in India are likely to see higher demand in 2012. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products