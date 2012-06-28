* India second-half gold imports seen up 20 pct at 300 T
* But annual volumes to fall about 30 pct after tax hike
* Gold prices seen falling 11 pct this year to $1,400/oz
By Jo Winterbottom and Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, June 28 India's gold imports could pick
up in the second half of 2012 if record prices ease but annual
volumes will still fall about 30 percent after a tax hike, which
could crimp demand until 2014, the head of Mumbai's gold trade
association said.
Imports could hit 300 tonnes in the second half, up from 250
tonnes in January to June, if local prices steady around 30,000
rupees for 10 grams, said Prithviraj Kothari, president of the
Bombay Bullion Association, keeping the annual fall to just 30
percent.
Volumes are likely to stay flat in 2013, he added, as the
impact of a doubled import duty continues and there are fewer
festival days for traditional gift-giving.
"I think 2012 and 2013 should be dull," said Kothari, whose
association groups about 400 jewellers and bullion dealers.
India doubled its import duty on gold to 4 percent in March
in a bid to reduce the value of imports and ease its current
account deficit, helping to slash first-half imports by 58.7
percent to 250 tonnes.
"The only change has been the sentiment because prices are
at an all-time high and the rupee has depreciated," said
Kothari, who wore a gold bangle and a chunky diamond ring.
A fall in the rupee currency to record lows has driven
domestic gold prices to peaks above 30,000 rupees for 10 grams,
but international dollar-denominated gold prices have sunk,
keeping Indian investors wary.
"I am still bearish (on gold) ... U.S. elections are there
so the dollar would be strong," said Kothari, speaking at his
office, located in a building called "Bullion House".
Kothari expects gold prices to fall to test support
as low as $1,400 an ounce this year, down as much as 11 percent
from current levels, on a flight to safety in the dollar.
India's 2012 imports will also depend on the monsoon rains,
which bring better yields, production and profits to farmers,
who often invest in gold due to a lack of banking facilities.
About 60 percent of gold demand comes from rural areas.
High domestic prices are spurring recycling of gold, with
Indians remaking their old jewellery, and volumes could rise to
300 to 350 tonnes this year, up 169 percent on a year ago,
Kothari said.
The government wants to cut gold imports to $38 billion in
the fiscal year to March 2013, down 38 percent on the year, to
help rein in a bulging current account deficit. Imports during
April and May were down $6.2 billion.
Kothari expects 2013 import volumes to be flat on this year
but 2014 should see a pick up to record levels of 900 to 1,000
tonnes as spending in an election year puts more money in the
hands of consumers.
"2014 would be good for the Indian economy, Indian purchases
(of gold)," he said.
In the last general election in 2009, candidates spent 100
billion rupees ($1.75 billion) -- about $1.45 per person but
more than double outlays in the 2004 election, according to the
non-profit Centre for Media Studies (CMS).
SHINING SILVER
Kothari is more bullish on cheaper silver, driven by heavy
usage of the white metal in the solar industry, and expects
prices to almost double to $50 an ounce in a two-year period.
"I am more bullish on silver compared to gold ... If I have
money, than I'll buy silver instead of buying gold as it is
cheaper," he said.
"There will be maximum use of silver in the solar industry.
That will be the main reason (for the price rise)," he added.
Silver is also used in industries such as photography and
mobile phones, apart from jewellery consumption. The price of
silver has dropped 22 percent since the start of March, versus
a fall of 6.9 percent in the price of gold.
"Women have made more returns than men by investing in
jewellery ... men have lost all their money in shares, and
everywhere else," said Kothari.
($1=57.1862 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)