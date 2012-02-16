MUMBAI Feb 16 Gold imports to India, the world's top consumer, slumped 44 percent to 157 tonnes in the December quarter on a record high prices but total imports in 2011 edged up 1.1 percent on higher purchases in the first half of the year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a statement on Thursday.

India imported 969 tonnes of gold in 2011 against 958 tonnes a year ago.

India's jewellery demand fell 44 percent to 103 tonnes in the quarter, while investment demand was down 38 percent to 70 tonnes, WGC said.

Gold prices gained 5.2 percent in the December quarter, touching a record high of 29,516 rupees in November. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Harish Nambiar)